Harshal Patel deserves every rupee he earned at IPL auction, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 2:47 PM
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on fast bowler Harshal Patel after the first T20I match against the West Indies. The former cricketer said that Harshal Patel deserves every rupee that he has received in the recently concluded IPL auction after being bought back by the RCB.
India fast bowler Harshal Patel was lavishly praised by former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after the conclusion of the first T20I against West Indies. India defeated the visitors comfortably and Harshal Patel performed well with the ball during the first half of the game. The fast bowler ended with figures of 2 wickets for 37 runs in his quota of four overs against a dangerous batting line-up. Patel was bought back by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the recent mega auction for a huge sum of 10.75 crores.
Sunil Gavaskar said that the pacer deserved every rupee he has earned at the auction.
"Look he deserves every penny, every rupee that he’s earned at the auction. He put in a fabulous performance last year. And the best part about Harshal Patel is how he has reinvented himself. Earlier, he was a bowler batters were looking to face because he hardly had any change of pace. He was being taken for a lot of runs. He is learning from it, he has improved from that. Now, he is the bowler that batters do not want to face because they don’t know what he is going to bowl," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
“He has got a very good yorker. He has got a slower bouncer. He has got a delivery that skids along quite nicely so he has got the works and he knows when to use it because of the experience he has had playing in the IPL for the last few years. He has only got better every year."
