Ranji Trophy 2022 | Ishant Sharma to join Delhi Ranji Trophy squad in Guwahati

After being canceled last season due to Covid-19 pandemic and postponed for this year, the Ranji Trophy is finally set to commence on Thursday. Senior Indian pacer Ishant Sharma who had made himself unavailable for the league stage of the tournament initially is set to join the Delhi squad in Guwahati. The team will plate their opening match against Tamil Nadu but Ishant will not be a part of the fixture due to a mandatory five-day quarantine.

However, he will be available from the second game against Jharkhand starting on February 24.

“Ishant is reaching today. He will be available from second game. It would have been better for the team if both the pacers were available from first game but their return is welcome and it will bolster the team,” a team source told PTI.

An official at Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) said that Ishant changed his thoughts about playing in the Ranji Trophy after going unsold in the recently concluded auction.

“If he won’t even play Ranji Trophy, there is no reference available for any team to even remotely think of him. Even for national selectors to reconsider him, he needs to play. Had he got an IPL deal, he might have skipped. He has a 3.30 pm flight today,” the official said.

The source also revealed that India Under-19 star Yash Dhull is likely to open alongside Dhruv Shorey in the opening fixture.

“He is ready to open. He is in form and it is best that he is given an opportunity when he is doing well. There is little point in selecting him and not playing him,” the source added.