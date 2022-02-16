IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer announced Kolkata Knight Riders captain for upcoming season

Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter to announce Shreyas Iyer as the captain of their team for the upcoming edition of the IPL. During the mega auction, the franchise had bought Shreyas Iyer for a whopping sum of 12.25 crore and since then it was being speculated that he will be given the top job.

Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter to officially announce Shreyas Iyer as their captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batsman was bought by the franchise at the mega auction for 12.25 crore after having an intense bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer who was a part of the Delhi Capitals since 2015 was not retained by the franchise last year. This year. he will be seen leading the KKR side as they look to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the third time. Kolkata Knight Riders had finished as runners-up last year after failing to beat CSK in the final. Eoin Morgan had led the franchise last year who will not be a part of the IPL this year as nobody bid for him during the mega auction. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy were the players that KKR had retained going into the auction. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here