    IND vs WI | Twitter Reacts as Rohit Sharma takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Odean Smith

    Rohit Sharma took a stunning catch in the first T20I against West Indies.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:27 PM

    India captain Rohit Sharma took a stunner running backward on the edge of the 30-yard circle to dismiss Odean Smith on the bowling of Harshal Patel. Harshal picked a couple of wickets for 37 runs in his quota of four overs and bowled the last over brilliantly to restrict the opposition on 157/7.

    India are playing the first T20I of the three match T20I series against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They won the toss and chose to bowl first. India dismissed the wickets of opposition at regular intervals restricting them on 157/7. Nicholas Pooran was the highest run-scorer of the team with a knock of 61 runs from 43 balls registering sixth T20I fifty of his career. 

     The last over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel. On the last ball of the innings, Odeon Smith tried to play a big shot over long-off. However, he completely mistimed it and Rohit Sharma caught a stunner running backwards just on the edge of 30-yard circle. 

    Here is how the Twitter reacted to the superb fielding effort by Rohit.

