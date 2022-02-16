IND vs WI | Twitter Reacts as Rohit Sharma takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Odean Smith

Today at 9:27 PM
India captain Rohit Sharma took a stunner running backward on the edge of the 30-yard circle to dismiss Odean Smith on the bowling of Harshal Patel. Harshal picked a couple of wickets for 37 runs in his quota of four overs and bowled the last over brilliantly to restrict the opposition on 157/7.
India are playing the first T20I of the three match T20I series against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They won the toss and chose to bowl first. India dismissed the wickets of opposition at regular intervals restricting them on 157/7. Nicholas Pooran was the highest run-scorer of the team with a knock of 61 runs from 43 balls registering sixth T20I fifty of his career.
The last over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel. On the last ball of the innings, Odeon Smith tried to play a big shot over long-off. However, he completely mistimed it and Rohit Sharma caught a stunner running backwards just on the edge of 30-yard circle.
Here is how the Twitter reacted to the superb fielding effort by Rohit.
This is unbelievable catch by our captain!
Some people can troll Rohit Sharma for his fitness.. But deep down everyone knows , He had never let INDIA down due to this— Nick🖤😪 (@fortyfive09ro) February 16, 2022
Love you @ImRo45 , what a catch 🥰🥰#RohitSharmapic.twitter.com/quJFnkjXOk
Jaw dropping moment!
@ImRo45 catch today #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/wVozS2ggal— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐦ᴿᴿᴿ 🌊™️ (@tarak9999fan_) February 16, 2022
That's a stunner!
Superrr Catch Ro 🦁💥🔥#INDvWI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/3cJwJMFFwG— #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb (@Rajesh_1045) February 16, 2022
Not an ordinary one for sure!
Outstanding catch taken by Captain Rohit Sharma. 😜 pic.twitter.com/R9VuvTe1PF— Prashant Sharma (@Prashan89898788) February 16, 2022
Brilliant one!
What A Catch From Captain @ImRo45 🥵— Rohit Sharma🐐 (@Loyal_Rohitian) February 16, 2022
Just Ridiculous 💥
Running Back Getting Catch It Deserves 'n' No Of Like☑️#RohitSharma #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/QD0CVGUVjo
Only if you know! :P :P
thoppaiya vachitu antha catch lam only for thalaivan @ImRo45 🔥🔥— ɢɛռɨʊֆ 🙃 (@Genius___M) February 16, 2022
Hahaha!
Rohit Sharma catch effect 🤭😭😂— 𝐓𝐞𝐣𝐚𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐢 ♡ (@Tejaswni_18) February 16, 2022
One of the best!
What a catch, Rohit Sharma. #INDvWI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5xsKtHc8ZI— ADNAN KHAN (@ADNANKH85410496) February 16, 2022
Join your hands for his effort!
Fantastic catch by Rohit 😍@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uhfNHMWGdo— Vijay Dubey✨⚡ ( Rohit matters👉pandit ji😎 ) (@imvijayDubey1) February 16, 2022
Fitting reply!
That catch by Rohit sharma was a reply for all lolians 😎🔥#RohitSharma #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LeUgTYwAsq— Allrounder Ankit 💫 (@Rohit_ka_fan) February 16, 2022
