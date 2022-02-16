IND vs WI | Twitter reacts as Fabian Allen celebrates the dismissal of Virat Kohli enacting some dance moves

Today at 11:00 PM
West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen celebrated the wicket of Virat Kohli after dismissing him on a score of 17 runs from 13 balls displaying some dance moves. Kohli has added to his string of low scores after he was unable to cross fifty in the recent three-match ODI series against West Indies.
India are up against West Indies in the first T20I of a three-match series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Nicholas Pooran was the top-scorer for the opposition with a knock of 61 runs from 43 balls. West Indies posted a total of 157/7. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked a couple of wickets conceding 17 runs on his debut.
While chasing India got a impressive start as Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs from 19 balls batting at the top. Ishan Kishan was dismissed soon. Fabian Allen was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Virat Kohli tried to hit him over long-off for six. However, Kohli mistimed it and the ball went straight into the lap of Kieron Pollard fielding there. Allen celebrated the dismissal with some dance moves.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the celebration.
That's not King sized!
February 16, 2022
Sounds so scary for Viratians!
Virat Kohli is trying to quit cricket or what? Looks like he voluntarily throws away his wicket in every match.— Plan your retirement NOW! (@SinbadJahazi) February 16, 2022
Yupe!
You need to stop throwing ur wicket dude. Same For @RishabhPant17— kushaagra (@amit90k) February 16, 2022
What's goin' on?
Virat Kohli's most disappointing performance.— Sports News (@Bharathnews98) February 16, 2022
What happening to our former skeeper.
When the match started, I was waiting to see @imVkohli batting and when he lost the wicket after scoring 17 runs, I was so disappointed, I had no word to express it.#viratkholi #INDvWI #IndvsWI
That was pain!
I am not sad because Virat Kohli not get big but that Fabien Allen celebration after wicket#ViratKohli— Aniruddha Shinde (@Anirudd84224216) February 16, 2022
It was tough luck again to middle!
Missed opportunity for him, no need to go heavy on shots when you just lost wicket. He was having a good touch.— sonu pht (@sandepht) February 16, 2022
How can he be blamed?
Ishan Kishen is first batsman to take wicket of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli without bowling a single delivery. 15cr for you.— 𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ (@NextBiIIionairs) February 16, 2022
Again and again!
#IndvsWI #INDvWI #WIvsIND #T20I@imVkohli does it again, 4th time in this series; within an over of a wicket falling, #HeFollows— Yelamanchi (@IamYelamanchi) February 16, 2022
Because he's his favourite cricketer!
After his wicket, I heard Virat Kohli saying 'fuck, ben stokes!' I mean why?— Krishnanshu Joshi (@IamKrishnanshu) February 16, 2022
Huge heart-break💔
Virat Kohli departs 😭💔— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 16, 2022
Although the bowler and fielder are from MI, but this wicket hurts...
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.