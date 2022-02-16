IND vs WI | Twitter reacts as Fabian Allen celebrates the dismissal of Virat Kohli enacting some dance moves

India are up against West Indies in the first T20I of a three-match series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Nicholas Pooran was the top-scorer for the opposition with a knock of 61 runs from 43 balls. West Indies posted a total of 157/7. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked a couple of wickets conceding 17 runs on his debut.