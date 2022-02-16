 user tracker image
    IND vs WI | Twitter reacts as Fabian Allen celebrates the dismissal of Virat Kohli enacting some dance moves

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli scored 17 runs from 13 balls against West Indies in the first T20I

    Twitter

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:00 PM

    West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen celebrated the wicket of Virat Kohli after dismissing him on a score of 17 runs from 13 balls displaying some dance moves. Kohli has added to his string of low scores after he was unable to cross fifty in the recent three-match ODI series against West Indies.

    India are up against West Indies in the first T20I of a three-match series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Nicholas Pooran was the top-scorer for the opposition with a knock of 61 runs from 43 balls. West Indies posted a total of 157/7. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked a couple of wickets conceding 17 runs on his debut. 

    While chasing India got a impressive start as Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs from 19 balls batting at the top. Ishan Kishan was dismissed soon. Fabian Allen was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Virat Kohli tried to hit him over long-off for six. However, Kohli mistimed it and the ball went straight into the lap of Kieron Pollard fielding there. Allen celebrated the dismissal with some dance moves. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the celebration.

    That's not King sized!

    Sounds so scary for Viratians!

    Yupe!

    What's goin' on?

    That was pain!

    It was tough luck again to middle!

    How can he be blamed?

    Again and again!

    Because he's his favourite cricketer!

    Huge heart-break💔

