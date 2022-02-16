 user tracker image
    IND vs WI | Twitter reacts as Ravi Bishnoi steps on boundary after taking a catch on debut

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:01 PM

    In one of the remarkable incidents from the first T20I between India and West Indies, debutant Ravi Bishnoi caught Nicholas Pooran fielding on long-on but he touched the fence after that. Bishnoi made his T20I debut after taking 49 wickets in 42 domestic T20Is and has impressive performance in IPL.

    India is up against West Indies in the first T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Indian won the toss and opted to bowl first considering the possible interruption of the dew factor. Ravi Bishnoi earned his maiden T20I cap for the fixture. West Indies lost the early wicket of Brandon King on a total of 4. 

    Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran were building a partnership for the second wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal came to bowl in the seventh over and Nicholas Pooran was facing him. Pooran tried to hit the first ball over long-on but debutant Ravi Bishnoi caught it at long-on. However, the youngster was not aware of the boundary rope behind him and he stepped on it. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

    That was a great catch but didn't end well!

    Lifetime memeory for Bisnoi here! :D

    Was he nervous while looking at sky!

    That was so close to be a good catch!

    Hahaha! Yeah😂

    Not intentionally! 

    Pooran is one hell outta dangerous player!

    Happens! 

    Lol! BenStokes online XD XD XD

