IND vs WI | Twitter reacts as Ravi Bishnoi steps on boundary after taking a catch on debut

Today at 8:01 PM
In one of the remarkable incidents from the first T20I between India and West Indies, debutant Ravi Bishnoi caught Nicholas Pooran fielding on long-on but he touched the fence after that. Bishnoi made his T20I debut after taking 49 wickets in 42 domestic T20Is and has impressive performance in IPL.
India is up against West Indies in the first T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Indian won the toss and opted to bowl first considering the possible interruption of the dew factor. Ravi Bishnoi earned his maiden T20I cap for the fixture. West Indies lost the early wicket of Brandon King on a total of 4.
Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran were building a partnership for the second wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal came to bowl in the seventh over and Nicholas Pooran was facing him. Pooran tried to hit the first ball over long-on but debutant Ravi Bishnoi caught it at long-on. However, the youngster was not aware of the boundary rope behind him and he stepped on it.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
That was a great catch but didn't end well!
February 16, 2022
Lifetime memeory for Bisnoi here! :D
Ravi Bishnoi hit his leg at boundary line after the catch. Nicholas Pooran is one of the best batsman and he can destroy India.— Joe MJ (@JoeMJ14) February 16, 2022
Was he nervous while looking at sky!
I find it hard to believe Ravi Bishnoi was not fielding in 30 yard, he is a gun fielder #bishnoi #IndvsWI— Cricket Cricket (@ds06769054) February 16, 2022
That was so close to be a good catch!
God! #RaviBishnoi!— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) February 16, 2022
😯😲
Touch & Go!
Come on #TeamIndia 👏👏👏👏👏#INDvWI #INDvsWI #WIvIND #WIvsIND #Cricket pic.twitter.com/FRjzgr4K6N
Hahaha! Yeah😂
Ravi Bishnoi will remember his drop catch 😂 nice memory 🤝 #IndvsWI— 𝘼𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙍σ𝙘ƙ𝙯𝟏𝟎☜ (@akramrockz055) February 16, 2022
Not intentionally!
Ravi Bishnoi is Such a Outstanding fielder and he takes a brilliant catch, but his foot touches the ropes. Anyway don't disappoint Champ, mistake happens. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/FqyL34esNi— Cricket Updates (@cricketupdate89) February 16, 2022
Pooran is one hell outta dangerous player!
Ravi Bishnoi,now Nicholas Pooran is not in your team😬#INDvWI | #IndvsWI— Samar (@snicko__) February 16, 2022
Happens!
Error of judgement. A great catch🏏🏏 but, Ravi Bishnoi didn't realise, his foot touched the rope.#INDvWI #TeamIndia— Gurbinder Kaur (@GKS_18) February 16, 2022
Lol! BenStokes online XD XD XD
Ravi Bishnoi inspired by Virat Kohli there 🤣🤣🤣#INDvWI— Harsh (@NaMoStadium) February 16, 2022
