IND vs WI | Suryakumar Yadav is more versatile than Shreyas Iyer, opines Ajit Agarkar

Former India pacer Ajit Agarakar has said that he will choose Suryakuamar Yadav over Shreyas Iyer in the team due to his versatility ahead of the first T20I against West Indies. Agarkar further added that Suryakumar have a more all-round game and is suited to bat at number 5 or 6 at this point.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 is over and the focus is back on the national team. The team will be geared up for the three-match T20I series against West Indies and will look forward to continue their winning momentum from the ODI series. Suryakumar Yadav was the highest run-scorer in the ODI series with 104 runs from three fixtures with an average of 52. Iyer smashed 80 runs in the last match after recovering from Covid.
Former India cricketer Ajit Agarakar backed Suryakumar over Iyer for the first T20I citing his versatility and a more all-round game as reasons behind the selection.
“Both are very good players, both good strikers of the ball. I just feel Suryakumar Yadav is more versatile if you need him to bat a little bit higher or even if it’s at 5 or 6, he seems to have a bit more to his game or more all-around ability to his batting than Shreyas Iyer,” Agarkar said on Star Sports.
"Shreyas Iyer is a terrific player who can strike the ball well but at this point, If I had to pick one out of the two – it’ll have to be Suryakumar Yadav because he just seems in better form, seems to have a lot more all-round game and more suited to the number 5 or 6 at this point."
Iyer has been in news recently as he was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 Crore and is also appointed as the new leader of the team.
