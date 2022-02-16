IND vs WI | Should have finished that off a little early, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has said that the team should have been more clinical with the bat and should have completed the chase of 158 earlier against West Indies in the first T20I. Rohit also praised Ravi Bishnoi who took couple of wickets saying that he is a very talented guy with variations and skillset.

India made a winning start to the three-match T20I series at home winning the series opener by six wickets. Suryakumar Yadav played a key role for India scoring unbeaten 34 runs from 18 balls. In response to the total of 157/7 by visitors, India had a flying start courtesy of 40 runs from 19 balls from captain Rohit Sharma.

West Indies bowled well in the middle overs and the chase might have been difficult but Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer stitched a crucial partnership to take them over the finishing line. Winning captain Rohit Sharma expressed his joy over the win but also said that the team should have chased the target earlier.

“Should have finished that off a little early, wanted to be clinical. Happy with the win and we can take a lot of confidence from this game. Restricting them to that score was a great effort from the bowlers. With the bat we were not clinical and it's something we can learn from,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Ravi Bishnoi made his international debut in the fixture and he picked a couple of wickets in his spell conceding 17 runs. Harshal Patel also bagged two wickets for 37 runs. Rohit praised Bishnoi saying he is a very talented guy.

“Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straightaway. We see something different in him. He's got lot of variations and skillset with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers. Very happy with his first game for India and he's got a bright future and it's just about us now on how we use him,” he opined

Shreyas Iyer missed the fixture while Venkatesh Iyer played for the team as a batting all-rounder. Revealing the reason behind Shreyas missing the match, Rohit said that the team needed someone who can bowl in the middle overs.

“Someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out, very hard on him not making it to playing eleven, but we needed someone to bowl in the middle which is why we couldn't get him in. It's always nice with that kind of competition going around and a lot of the guys are missing out as well. I'm happy to have that kind of challenges rather than not having players available and not in form,” he explained.

“We were very clear with Shreyas and we told him we want that option going into the World Cup. Guys do understand what the team wants and all these guys are professionals and they do understand that team comes first.”

Ishan Kishan played a knock of 35 runs from 42 balls with a strike rate of only 83.33. Although, he scored 35 runs but the innings was very scratchy. The left-hander seemed to be struggling in his inning to time the ball properly. Rohit revealed that the team management wants to give him confidence to perform in the middle.

“I have been talking to him (Ishan) for a long time now, when he was playing with Mumbai Indians in the middle order which wasn't his natural position. We saw in Chennai when the pitch was slow he wasn't able to get going, we just want to make sure that we give him that confidence with what he needs to do and look to find that odd boundary in the middle,” he revealed.

“t's just about rotating strike in the middle and with Ishan it's just about getting some game time and wearing the blue and playing for India, there's too much pressure. It's our job to make sure that whenever he steps in he's quite comfortable.”