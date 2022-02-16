Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies in first T20I by 6 wickets

Today at 11:06 PM
India defeated West Indies in the opening game of the three-match T20I series against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. West Indies scored 157 in 20 overs but Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave a flying start to his side which laid the platform for the other Indian batsmen in the match.
India beat West Indies in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start when they came out to bat scoring 40 off 18 balls setting the tone for the chase in the opening game of the series. However, after the Indian captain's dismissal, India struggled a bit in the middle overs. However, Suryakumar Yadav steadied India's innings making sure the hosts got the win.
Suryakumar Yadav scored 34 runs from 18 balls which consisted of 5 boundaries and 1 six. Venkatesh iyer also played a crucial knock of 24 runs from 13 balls consisting of 2 boundaries and a six as well.
Batting first West Indies managed to score 157/7 in 20 overs riding on the back of a good knock from Nicholas Pooran. Pooran scored 60 runs from 43 balls which included 4 boundaries and 5 sixes. Keyle Meyers also played an important knock for the visitors scoring 31 off 24 balls smashing 7 boundaries during his stay at the crease.
Their skipper Kieron Pollard also chipped in with the bat managing to score an unbeaten 24 from 19 balls (1 six and 2 fours).
Indian bowlers helped put the brakes on the West Indian batsmen who were looking dangerous at the crease. The pick of the bowlers for India was Ravi Bishnoi who took 2 wickets for just 17 runs in his 4 overs. Fast bowler Harshal Patel also took 2 wickets for 37 runs from his quota of 4 overs.
@rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/s0He6wyKhD— Sehwag (@Sehwag54587220) February 16, 2022
.@surya_14kumar and Venkatesh Iyer take #TeamIndia home with a 6-wicket win in the 1st T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2022
Scorecard - https://t.co/dSGcIkX1sx #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/jfrJo0fsR3
Congrats team india.....not a convensing win but......win only rohit sharma was fluance #INDvWI— Prem Daiya (@PremDaiya14) February 16, 2022
This Win is India's century wins against West Indies. #INDvWI— Cricket (@CricketKaDiwana) February 16, 2022
India registered their 100th win against West Indies across formats.— Cover Drive (@Tamil99668172) February 16, 2022
👏#INDvWI
Under Rohit Captaincy India will win ICC trophy this year or Next year— Kammy 🇮🇳 (@Kkaaamy) February 16, 2022
Mark this tweet #INDvWI
Rohit Sharma's— आशीष सिंह (@realashish7) February 16, 2022
Last 10 matches as India Captain
(W W W W W W W W W W*)
Most Consecutive Wins by Indian Captain
12 - Virat Kohli
10 - Rohit Sharma*
9 - MS Dhoni#INDvWI #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/VqogahCpdF
India win the first T-20 match#IndvsWI@BCCI pic.twitter.com/nhKXSZpfWJ— Saurabh Patel (@Saurabh70070031) February 16, 2022
India win by 6⃣ wickets and go 1⃣-0⃣ in the series.#INDvWI | #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/mx2Grteeqp— Yogesh Madke (@iamyogesh_07) February 16, 2022
Easy win for India Need to concentrate on Middle order Batting Line Up Well Played West Indies their spinners done a fabulously Job #Cricketupdates— M.Nishanth Jino (@fafdufanboy) February 16, 2022
