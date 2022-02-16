Ind vs WI 2022 | Twitter reacts as India beat West Indies in first T20I by 6 wickets

India beat West Indies in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start when they came out to bat scoring 40 off 18 balls setting the tone for the chase in the opening game of the series. However, after the Indian captain's dismissal, India struggled a bit in the middle overs. However, Suryakumar Yadav steadied India's innings making sure the hosts got the win.