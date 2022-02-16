Ind vs WI 2022 | Didn't think I would get Man of the Match in my very first game, says Ravi Bishnoi

Debutant Ravi Bishnoi was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning performance in the first fixture of the T20I series against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The young leg-spinner scalped two wickets for just 17 runs in his quota of four overs. Bishnoi was on top of his game and did not allow the powerful West Indian batsmen to take the game away from India.