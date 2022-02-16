Ind vs WI 2022 | Didn't think I would get Man of the Match in my very first game, says Ravi Bishnoi

Yesterday at 11:41 PM
India beat West Indies in the opening game of the three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Debutant Ravi Bishnoi was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning performance in the first fixture of the T20I series against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The young leg-spinner scalped two wickets for just 17 runs in his quota of four overs. Bishnoi was on top of his game and did not allow the powerful West Indian batsmen to take the game away from India.
The leg-spinner bowled tight lines and stuck to the plans making sure the visitors were choked for runs during his spell.
During the post-match presentation, Ravi Bishnoi revealed that precision in length is strength of his bowling
"The nerves are settled now. I was feeling very good, it's everyone's dream to play for India and I was feeling good. West Indies is one of the best T20 teams and I got the chance to play against them. I'll try to cut down the wides next match. My strength is my length," he said.
On being asked about the dew at the ground he said, "There wasn't much dew in our innings. I haven't played a match with a lot of dew so far, but it does affect you. We practice for it though. I didn't think I would get Man of the Match in my very first match, it's a dream come true".
