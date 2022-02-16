 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Ind vs W 2022I | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma's review saved after bizarre turn of events

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rohit Sharma went for the review after interaction with Virat Kohli.

    Twitter

    Ind vs W 2022I | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma's review saved after bizarre turn of events

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:18 PM

    India captain Rohit Sharma's review was saved in the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens after the square-leg umpire called for a review of his own in the first over of Ravi Bishoi. During the incident, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a chat and the captain went for the review.

    Rohit Sharma's DRS call was saved after a bizarre turn of events took place during the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The incident took place in the fifth ball of the seventh over of the match when Ravi Bishnoi darted a ball down the leg side and the umpire called it wide. However, Indian fielders were convinced that Roston chase had edged the ball.

    Former India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were heard having a chat regarding the same. Kohli was heard telling Rohit that he heard two noises and after the chat, Rohit immediately took the review. However, the square-leg umpire had also called for a review as he wanted to check for a stumping. 

    Reviews showed that the batsman was well inside his crease and he did not even edge the ball. So, Rohit Sharma's review was saved as the square-leg umpire had called for an umpire's review first.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Rohit trusting Kohli results 'NOT OUT" XD XD XD

    These stump mics are crazy on interenet now! :P

    Hahaha! For sometime atleast!

    3 bhi ayega next time!😂😂😂

    Someone has to check this tweet and DM Rohit! :D

    😂😂 NO COMMENTS

    Oh come on, No one can match this breed!

    Trust on Kohli to Rohit is blind!

    Not gonna react here!

    Emotional Damage! XD XD

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down