Ind vs W 2022I | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma's review saved after bizarre turn of events

India captain Rohit Sharma's review was saved in the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens after the square-leg umpire called for a review of his own in the first over of Ravi Bishoi. During the incident, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a chat and the captain went for the review.
Rohit Sharma's DRS call was saved after a bizarre turn of events took place during the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The incident took place in the fifth ball of the seventh over of the match when Ravi Bishnoi darted a ball down the leg side and the umpire called it wide. However, Indian fielders were convinced that Roston chase had edged the ball.
Former India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were heard having a chat regarding the same. Kohli was heard telling Rohit that he heard two noises and after the chat, Rohit immediately took the review. However, the square-leg umpire had also called for a review as he wanted to check for a stumping.
Reviews showed that the batsman was well inside his crease and he did not even edge the ball. So, Rohit Sharma's review was saved as the square-leg umpire had called for an umpire's review first.
