IND vs SL 2022 | Chinnaswamy to have maximum spectators in day-night Test, assures KSCA secretary

The second Test match between India and Lanka, to be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium under floodlights from 12 March, will have maximum spectators inside the stadium, believes the KSCA secretary Santosh Menon. This will be India's third pink-ball Test at home, with the last one coming versus England.
Menon, during a conversation with Times of India, stated, “As an association, we are excited to be hosting a pink-ball day/night Test match. We would like to make it a memorable experience for the players as well as fans. We will approach the state government to discuss crowd capacity. Hopefully, the Covid-19 cases will recede and normalcy will return. Then we can have maximum spectators at the M Chinnaswamy stadium”.
Bengaluru is set to host the third D/N Test match in India. The first-ever was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata between India and Bangladesh in 2019. Then, the second match was against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last year in February.
Regarding the preparations, Menon said, “Having installed the unipolar high-mast floodlight towers recently, we are well prepared. The new lighting system provides much higher lumens suitable for HD broadcast and also provides more uniform lighting across the playing area, making the match a good experience for the players and spectators alike. We have already tested the lights in KSCA league matches and they are working well”.
Menon also revealed that KNCA will promote social causes during the match, “We view this match as an opportunity to give back to society and would like to have CSR activities during the match for government school students, jawans and children in orphanages”.
India will first play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, beginning on February 24 in Lucknow. Then, they will begin the two-match Test series from 4 March in Mohali. The first Test is set to be Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match.
