ICC T20I Rankings | Josh Hazlewood moves up to career-high second place among bowlers

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, former No. 1 bowler, dropped to third place after being sidelined in the third T20I against Australia. He is still in isolation after being tested positive for Covid-19. Before that, in the opening two matches, he took five wickets at an economy rate of 8.87. He now has 760 points, followed by Adil Rashid (746), Adam Zampa (728), and Rashid Khan (710).