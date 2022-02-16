ICC T20I Rankings | Josh Hazlewood moves up to career-high second place among bowlers

Today at 5:11 PM
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has jumped four spots in the latest ICC T20I Bowling Rankings to reach a career-best second place in 2022. Hazlewood has bagged eight wickets so far in Australia’s ongoing T20I series against visitors Sri Lanka at an impressive economy rate of 5.41.
Josh Hazlewood has pipped Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan and his countrymate Adam Zampa to rise to the career-high second place in the latest ICC T20I Bowling Rankings, He now has 783 rating points, just a point behind top-ranked Tabraiz Shamsi. Hazlewood registered his best T20I figures when he returned 4-12 runs in the first T20I match against Sri Lanka, which Australia won by 20 runs via DLS method on February 11 in Sydney.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, former No. 1 bowler, dropped to third place after being sidelined in the third T20I against Australia. He is still in isolation after being tested positive for Covid-19. Before that, in the opening two matches, he took five wickets at an economy rate of 8.87. He now has 760 points, followed by Adil Rashid (746), Adam Zampa (728), and Rashid Khan (710).
In the ODIs, Pakistan’s Babar Azam remains at the top spot ahead of India duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among batters. Babar has 873 points, while Virat and Rohit have 811 and 791 respectively. New Zealand's Trent Boult remains top ODI bowler as well, while Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is the top-ranked all-rounder.
The biggest surprise in the latest ICC rankings is UAE's Rohan Mustafa, who jumps five spots to enter among the top-ten T20I all-rounders. Mustafa is now placed at seventh, with 165 points. Mohammad Nabi leads the chart, with 265 points.
