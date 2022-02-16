Glenn Maxwell to miss the Pakistan tour and early part of IPL 2022 due to his wedding

Today at 3:09 PM
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has confirmed that he will miss his country’s upcoming Pakistan tour due to his wedding next month. He will not feature in the initial few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore as well for the same reason.
Maxwell is one of RCB’s three retained players ahead of IPL 2022 auctions, alongside Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj. He is still in contention to lead the franchise, with the new addition of Faf du Plessis as his potential contender as well. Maxwell confirmed his unavailability to Fox Sports after Australia’s third T20I against Sri Lanka, on 15 February.
“Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it. So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn’t going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [CA] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that’s changed since the last conversation we had.” he explained.
Maxwell is no longer in Australia’s Test setup. Their Pakistan tour, after a gap of 24 years, will begin with a three-match Test series from March 4. After that, the limited-overs series, comprising three ODIs and a T20I, will start on March 29.
IPL 2022 is likely to begin in the last week of March. As Australia’s Pakistan tour set to end on April 5, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade and Daniel Sams, who have received IPL 2022 contracts in the recently-concluded auctions, will miss the early fixtures for their respective franchises in the upcoming edition as well because of international duties.
