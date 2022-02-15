 user tracker image
    Watch | Nepal wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh refuses to run out Ireland batsman Andy McBrine

    Aasif Sheikh refused to run Andy McBrine out

    Image Courtesy | Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:22 AM

    Nepal wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh was praised by the cricket fraternity for keeping the spirit of the game intact. During a match between Nepal and Ireland, Aasif Sheikh refused to run batsman Andy McBrine out after he collided with Nepal bowler Kamal Singh but the wicket-keeper didn't run him out.

    Nepal's wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh is being hailed by cricket fans across the globe for maintaining the spirit of cricket after his brilliant gesture during their encounter against Ireland. The incident took place on the third ball of the 18th over when Ireland batsman Andy McBrine collided with Nepal bowler Kamal Singh as he looked to take a quick single. However, due to the collision, Andy McBrine fell on the ground and was short of his crease when wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh collected the ball.

    However, Aasif Sheikh refused to run the batsman out which was a great display of the spirit of the game. The commentators on air also praised Sheikh for this gesture. 

