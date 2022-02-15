Watch | Nepal wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh refuses to run out Ireland batsman Andy McBrine

Nepal's wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh is being hailed by cricket fans across the globe for maintaining the spirit of cricket after his brilliant gesture during their encounter against Ireland. The incident took place on the third ball of the 18th over when Ireland batsman Andy McBrine collided with Nepal bowler Kamal Singh as he looked to take a quick single. However, due to the collision, Andy McBrine fell on the ground and was short of his crease when wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh collected the ball.