Watch | Charu Sharma makes an error during bidding for Khaleel Ahmed during IPL auction

The recently concluded Indian Premier League's (IPL) mega-auction took place in Bangalore on February 12th and 13th, 2021. Charu Sharma who was the auctioneer for most of the time was called after Hugh Edmeades fell on the floor after suffering from low blood pressure. He had to be taken to the hospital and was kept under observation. However, Charu Sharma who took his place did the job but with one error.