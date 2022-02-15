Watch | Charu Sharma makes an error during bidding for Khaleel Ahmed during IPL auction

Today at 2:18 PM
Charu Sharma was called to be the auctioneer during the IPL mega auction after Hugh Edmeades collapsed after suffering from low blood pressure. During the bidding of Khaleel Ahmed, auctioneer Charu Sharma made an error when a bidding war was taking place between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
The recently concluded Indian Premier League's (IPL) mega-auction took place in Bangalore on February 12th and 13th, 2021. Charu Sharma who was the auctioneer for most of the time was called after Hugh Edmeades fell on the floor after suffering from low blood pressure. He had to be taken to the hospital and was kept under observation. However, Charu Sharma who took his place did the job but with one error.
Fans have highlighted an issue during Khaleel Ahmed's bidding between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. It seems that Charu Sharma by mistake made an error which probably ended up being a reason for Mumbai not getting Khaleel Ahmed.
