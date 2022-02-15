Rohit Sharma has been really supportive to me, says Mohammed Shami

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami lavished praise on white-ball captain Rohit Sharma during a recent interview. Mohammed Shami said that Rohit Sharma is a very supportive captain and has supported the fast bowler as well, he added that Sharma is no doubt a good captain as he has won IPL titles also.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami praised Rohit Sharma and said the Indian team's new white-ball skipper is a really supportive captain. Mohammed Shami also added that Rohit has also been supportive of the fast bowler. India won the One Day International series (ODI) 3-0 against West Indies and will now face them in a three-match T20I series set to take place in Kolkata.

Mohammed Shami while speaking to news agency ANI said, "Rohit no doubt is a good captain. He has won many IPL seasons and is a great leader. He has been really supportive to me, as we both have been playing for a long time now."

The fast bowler also spoke about the IPL mega auction in which he was picked up by the Gujarat Titans for 6.5 crores.

"I am very happy and looking forward to the team as soon as possible. Will try to give 100 percent to this franchise and get the best results possible," Mohammed Shami said.

"I always want to leave a mark behind for the youngsters to follow. So, I will be frank with all the young players in the squad to motivate them to perform better for the team. These youngsters will be performing well and it will be a good sign for our country," he added.

The recently concluded IPL auction which took place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2021 saw wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan getting 15.25 crores which was the highest sum this year. He was bought by Mumbai Indians and will be playing for them once again.