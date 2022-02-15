IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans will play hard and fair, says Ashish Nehra

Today at 10:18 AM
Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra who is now the coach of IPL team Gujarat Titans has said that his team will play hard and fair. Gujarat Titans will be making their debut in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) under the leadership of their newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya. Ashish Nehra also said that he is pleased with the squad that they have picked at the auction.
During an interview with news agency ANI, Ashish Nehra said, "Yeah, see it is not about Gujarat Titans, in the IPL, all teams are very close and they are very good. It is about how they stick and gel together. After the auction, some people will say this team is looking strong but that does not mean that team will win the IPL, sports does not work that way. It is a new franchise and we did manage to put up a really good squad".
"New franchise, we will try our level best to give our fans some exciting cricket. We can promise that we will play hard and fair, I am looking forward to the tournament," Ashish Nehra added.
Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Ashok Sharma, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.
