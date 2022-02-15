IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans will play hard and fair, says Ashish Nehra

During an interview with news agency ANI, Ashish Nehra said, "Yeah, see it is not about Gujarat Titans, in the IPL, all teams are very close and they are very good. It is about how they stick and gel together. After the auction, some people will say this team is looking strong but that does not mean that team will win the IPL, sports does not work that way. It is a new franchise and we did manage to put up a really good squad".