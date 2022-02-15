Ind vs WI 2022 | Rishabh Pant named vice-captain for T20I series against West Indies

India's wicket-keeper batsmen Rishabh Pant has been named the vice-captain for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. The three-match series is scheduled to begin in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens from February 16, 2021. The announcement regarding Rishabh Pant's elevation was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a press release as KL Rahul has been ruled out of the series. This is the first time that Rishabh Pant will be a part of the leadership group of the Indian team for a series.