Ind vs WI 2022 | Rishabh Pant can be utilised in the middle order or lower order, says Vikram Rathour

During an interview with ANI, Vikram Rathour was asked about the changes that can be made to the batting order for the T20I series against West Indies to which he said, "We haven't really decided that yet, we still have a couple of days to go. We had a travel day and rest day, so today we have our first practice day, once we get to look at the wicket and the kind of surface we are playing, we'll then see, we have options available, KL is out I understand, we have Ishan and Ruturaj in the mix, so we will see".