Ind vs WI 2022 | No consideration of IPL here, says Rohit Sharma ahead of first T20I

Today at 4:10 PM
India captain Rohit Sharma during the pre-match press conference talked about the recently concluded IPL auction and said that all the players are now focused on the upcoming series. He added that no consideration will be given to the IPL when it comes to playing for India in the series against WI.
India's captain in white-ball cricket Rohit Sharma, during the pre-match press conference, talked about the recently concluded IPL auction. Rohit Sharma said everyone in his team should be focusing on the T20I series against West Indies as the auction is over. During the press conference, he also clarified that there is no consideration of IPL when it comes to playing for Team India.
During the virtual press conference, Rohit Sharma said, "It was understood that guys will go through ups and downs, some emotional feeling within themselves on which team they will play for in the IPL. But that was done the day before yesterday, we had a great meeting with everyone and we asked them to focus on the colour blue for the next two weeks. Whatever has happened has happened, for the next two weeks, they have to focus on playing for India, nothing else".
"That is something we spoke of and all these guys are professionals, you can expect once they wear India colours, it is all about India, nothing else matters," Sharma added.
"There is no consideration of IPL here honestly. We are not looking at where will players bat for their franchise in the IPL, we are looking at where they will bat for Team India, as simple as that. We will be focusing on this, these guys do different roles for their franchises, what we need from them here is important. IPL will happen later, we will take care of it them," he said.
"This is the time for us to do things and guys have been spoken to on what we are expecting out of them. Whether it is bowler or batter, the clarity has been given to them and it is up to them on how they want to adapt" Rohit Sharma said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.