    IND vs WI 2022 | If you guys can keep quiet for a while, I think he will be alright, says Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli to media

    Rohit Sharma backed Virat Kohli ahead of the first T20I against West Indies.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:52 PM

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma stood firmly behind Virat Kohli during the pre-match press conference ahead of India's first T20I match against West Indies at the Eden Gardens. Rohit Sharma asked the media to not talk so much about Virat Kohli and backed the former captain ahead of their upcoming match.

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma came out in support of Virat Kohli ahead of India's first T20I match against West Indies. Rohit Sharma during the pre-match press conference was asked by a media person if Virat Kohli was in the "right mental space". However, the Indian captain was in no mood to entertain such questions and stood firmly behind the former captain.

    Rohit Sharma said, "If you guys can keep quiet for a while, I think he'll be alright. We don't need to do too much talking from your side, then everything will be taken care of. He is in a great mental space from whatever I see of him. He has been part of this international team for more than a decade. If someone has spent that much time in international cricket, they know how to handle the pressure situations, the environment, everything. It all starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quite for a bit, then everything will fall into place". 

    India will face West Indies in a three-match T20I series after a clean sweep in the One Day Internationals against the visitors. 

    India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav.

