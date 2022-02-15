AUS vs SL | Watch: Mitchell Starc bowls 'widest no-ball' leaving commentators in splits

Today at 5:15 PM
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, on Tuesday, in the third T20I against Sri Lanka bowled one of the weirdest no-balls in the history of cricket. Commentators on air were left surprised and giddy as the ball was nowhere near the batsman and even wicket-keeper Matthew Wade could not collect it.
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowled one of the funniest and weirdest no-balls that has ever been seen in the history of the game. The incident occurred on what was supposed to be the fifth ball of the 17th over when Sri Lanka's score was at 95/5. Starc was bowling to Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka when the ball slipped out of Starc's hand as he tried to bowl an off-cutter which eventually became too difficult for even wicket-keeper Matthew Wade to collect as it raced away to the third man boundary conceding five runs. The on-field umpire called it a no-ball as it was 3 metres high when it left Mitchell Starc's hand and the commentators had a laugh at Starc's expense.
Such was the absurdity of the incident that even the broadcasters had a little fun on Starc's account. Not only did they show ball tracking that confirmed that the ball was over 3 meters above the ground, they went as far as to show ball tracking for that entire over.
As far as the game was concerned, Sri Lanka managed to score a mere 121 runs in their allotted overs - a target that Australia chased down in just 16.5 overs.
WHAT WAS THAT!😳
"I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that wide!"— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 15, 2022
Matthew Wade had no chance with that one! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/MjC8sCvYtk
