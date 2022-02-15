AUS vs SL | Watch: Mitchell Starc bowls 'widest no-ball' leaving commentators in splits

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc bowled one of the funniest and weirdest no-balls that has ever been seen in the history of the game. The incident occurred on what was supposed to be the fifth ball of the 17th over when Sri Lanka's score was at 95/5. Starc was bowling to Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka when the ball slipped out of Starc's hand as he tried to bowl an off-cutter which eventually became too difficult for even wicket-keeper Matthew Wade to collect as it raced away to the third man boundary conceding five runs. The on-field umpire called it a no-ball as it was 3 metres high when it left Mitchell Starc's hand and the commentators had a laugh at Starc's expense.