Keegan Petersen named ICC Player of the Month for January

South Africa’s Keegan Petersen was named as the ICC Player of the Month for January after playing a pivotal role of South Africa in the series win against India. England women’s captain Heather Knight also won the award courtesy of being the highest run-getter in the one-off Ashes Test recently.
South Africa recently won a Test series against India and Keegan Petersen played a crucial role for the hosts in the series win. India made a winning start to the series but South Africa bounced back after that and won the remaining two fixtures. Petersen scored 276 runs from three fixtures at an impressive average of 46. He has been awarded for his performance in the series and is named as ICC Player of the Month for January. He beat Dewald Brevis and Ebadot Hossain who were also in contention for the title.
England women’s captain Heather Knight also was awarded beating Chamari Athapaththu and Deandra Dottin. Knight was the highest run-getter in the one-off Ashes Test while leading the English team. He played a knock of 168 not out in the Test batting at number 3.
Irfan Pathan who was member of the voting had also praised her knock saying her innings is reamrkable considering it was crucial in securing the draw for England in the one-off Test.
