Keegan Petersen named ICC Player of the Month for January

South Africa recently won a Test series against India and Keegan Petersen played a crucial role for the hosts in the series win. India made a winning start to the series but South Africa bounced back after that and won the remaining two fixtures. Petersen scored 276 runs from three fixtures at an impressive average of 46. He has been awarded for his performance in the series and is named as ICC Player of the Month for January. He beat Dewald Brevis and Ebadot Hossain who were also in contention for the title.