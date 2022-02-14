IPL 2022 | Star Sports names Yuzvendra Chahal as the best pick in the mega auction

Today at 1:29 PM
Star Sports have named Yuzvendra Chahal as the best pick after Rajasthan Royals got him in the auction for Rs 6.50 Crore. Star Sports had made a special index where several panelists were rating the picks based on many factors and Yuzvendra Chahal topped that index with the deal he got.
The mega auction for IPL 2022 panned out for two days in Bangalore and teams have built their squads for the upcoming season. The teams will now look forward to win the upcoming season with their squads. Star Sports were covering the auction process and they made a special index to rate the best picks in the mega auction.
They made the index based on several factors and also panelists on the channel gave their ratings to the deals players got in the auction. Yuzvendra Chahal was named as the top pick in the auction by the special index.
Chahal has performed well for the franchise over the years but there was a dip in his form. However, the leg-spinner did well in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. Surprisingly Royal Challengers Bangore didn’t bid for him but Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 6.50 Crore.
