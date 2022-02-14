IND vs WI | Don’t think Virat Kohli is going through a lean phase, says Vikram Rathour

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour is of the opinion that Virat Kohli is not going through a lean phase ahead of the T20I series against West Indies starting from February 16. Kohli had a poor run in the recent series against West Indies scoring 26 runs at an average of 8.6 in three ODI matches.

India inflicted a clean sweep over West Indies in a recently concluded three-match ODI series. The middle-order performed well for the team in the series and the bowlers also provided wickets at crucial stages. However, the form of former Indian captain Virat Kohli was an issue of concern for the team. It was one of the rare occasions in Kohli’s career where he wasn’t able to cross the 50-run mark in any of the fixtures.

Kohli scored 26 runs at a poor average of 8.6 in the series. The team’s batting coach Vikram Rathour believes that Kohli is not going through a lean phase.

“I don’t think he’s going through a lean phase. I understand he had a poor series against the West Indies (in ODIs) but no conversation as such,” Rathour said in a media interaction.

The right-hander has been waiting for a century since 2019 when he hit a ton against West Indies. He has scored several fifties since then but wasn’t able to convert them into big scores. Since last year, Kohli has scored 271 runs from nine ODIs. Rathour has revealed that Kohli is doing well in the nets.

“He’s batting really well in the nets and the kind of preparation he’s putting in. We are waiting for… I’m certain that in one of these innings he will be back among runs,” the batting coach said.

Rathour also added that the upcoming T20I series will be a preparation for the World Cup in Australia scheduled to be played this year.

“With the batting that we have, I don’t think we have any issues. All our batters are capable of batting well in those conditions,” he stated.

“Of course, that is the focus at the moment. We are working towards the World Cup in Australia…unfortunately we are struggling a little bit with the injuries at the moment, few people are missing out.”

“Till we have everybody available it’s difficult to make sure what their role going to be. But so far that’s the focus. We have started our preparation for Australia.”