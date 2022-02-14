AUS vs SL | Sri Lanka fined for slow over rate against Australia in 2nd T20I

Today at 6:08 PM
Sri Lanka cricket team have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate against Australia in the second T20I fixture of the five match series. Pathum Nissanka was also warned and one demerit point was added for using ‘using audible obscenity’ during the fixture.
Australia and Sri Lanka are engaged in a five match T20I series currently. Australia are leading the series by 2-0 as they won a thriller on Sunday in the Super Over. Australia scored 164/6 batting first and Josh Inglis with 48 runs was the highest run-scorer for them. Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga picked a couple of wickets for visitors.
Pathum Nissanka played a knock of 73 runs from 53 balls and the scores were tied. Australia won the game in the super over. Sri Lanka have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fixture. Batsman Pathum Nissanka was also reprimanded for using ‘audible obscenity’ as he was seen reacting using inappropriate language after missing a ball while batting.
Captain Dasun Shanaka and Pathum Nissanka both were found guilty of the offecnes and they accepted them. Umpires Donovan Koch, Rod Tucker, Shawn Craig, and Gerard Abood leveled the charge.
