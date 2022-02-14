AFG vs BAN | Mohammad Nabi returns to the ODI squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh

Today at 7:48 PM
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has made a return to the ODI squad for the upcoming three match series against Bangladesh starting from February 23. The team will tour Bangladesh for three ODI matches in February and two T20I fixtures to be played in March at Chattogram and Dhaka.
Afghanistan are scheduled to tour Bangladesh in February and March. The team will play three ODIs starting from February 23 in Chattogram. The two teams will then engage in two T20Is in March and the fixtures will be played in Dhaka. The Afghanistan squad for both the T20Is and ODIs have been selected and Mohammad Nabi has made a return to the side. Nabi will lead the national team in the shortest format of the game.
There are several changes in the team from the side that played in T20 World Cup last year. Asghar Afghan (retired), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah, Hamid Hassan, and Naveen ul Haq are the players who will miss the T20I series. Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad, and Nijat Masood are replacements for them in T20Is.
Osman Ghani and Sharafuddin Ashraf are ruled out of the ODI squad while Ibrahim Zadran and Nabi have replaced them. Salim Safi and Qais Ahmed will be the traveling reserves for the team.
ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf has said that they are focusing on the T20I World Cup this year.
"The selectors have included some young faces to the ODI line up which is a good sign for us, as we are leading into the World Cup next year. The three ODIs are important for us and I am sure the squad carries enough strength to do well when they get to the field. We have an eye on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, so the T20I series is also vital in terms of our overall preparations for the mega event," he said in a statement.
Rashid Khan and Nabi are participating in the Pakistan Super League and they will join the squad ahead of the ODI series.
ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC) ,Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai.
T20I squad: Mohammad Nabi (C), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.
