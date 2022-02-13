IPL 2022 | Watch : IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades comes back to conduct bidding process

The auction for the IPL 2022 has commenced and the process is being conducted in Bangalore. Several franchises have selected players for the upcoming season and will look to build a title winning team. However, a unfortunate incident had halted the auction on day 1 as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while the bidding process for Wanindu Hasaranga was going on. Charu Sharma then replaced him last minute and conducted the rest of the auction till the penultimate session of day 2.