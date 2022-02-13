IPL 2022 | Watch : IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades comes back to conduct bidding process

Today at 8:43 PM
IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades came back after recovering from the collapse he suffered during the day 1 of the mega auction for the upcoming season. The auction was halted on the day 1 of the bidding process as Edmeades was collapsed while the bidding process for Wanindu Hasarnga was going on.
The auction for the IPL 2022 has commenced and the process is being conducted in Bangalore. Several franchises have selected players for the upcoming season and will look to build a title winning team. However, a unfortunate incident had halted the auction on day 1 as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while the bidding process for Wanindu Hasaranga was going on. Charu Sharma then replaced him last minute and conducted the rest of the auction till the penultimate session of day 2.
Edmeades is fine now and he came back to conduct the bidding process in the penultimate session on the second and final day of the process. He will conduct the last session of the final day where teams will submit two players of their choice they want to get back in the auction.
HUGH EDMEADES IS BACK AGAIN!!❤️❤️#PLAuction | #IPL2022 | #IPL | #IPLAuction2022 | #IPLMegaAuction | #HughEdmeades | #CharuSharma pic.twitter.com/ygXAow01je— Harshit (@ahhshitharshit) February 13, 2022
