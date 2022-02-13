IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings get Liam Livingstone for Rs 11.50 Crore

Today at 1:06 PM
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was picked by Punjab Kings for whooping Rs 11.50 Crore in the mega auction for the upcoming season strengthening their batting order. Punjab have also roped in Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 Crore), Jonny Bairstow (6.75 Crore) and Kagiso Rabada (9.25 Crore) in auction.
The mega auction for IPL 2022 has witnessed players getting huge amounts by franchises to strengthen their squad. THe first day of the auction was concluded on Saturday in Bangalore and the remaining process will be done on Sunday. There were aslo some surprises in the auction as some players got a huge amount of money unexpectedly while some players were gone unsold in the bidding process.
Punjab Kings paid Rs 11.50 Crore for England all-rounder Liam Livingstone to acquire his services. There was an intense bidding war for the player as he has skills to bat as well as bowl off-spin and leg-spin.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the move.
LIAM!
#TATAIPLAuction #IPLAuction— Shivang Aggarwal (@thebestshivang) February 13, 2022
All other franchises should not let Punjab buy Odean Smith. Their team will become too strong as they already have got Liam Livingstone today.@PunjabKingsIPL
DOUBLE DIGITS!
Liam Livingstone's reputation gets him into double digits, just like the case with Pooran! PBKS will hope that he performs consistently 👀. #IPLMegaAuction2022— Harshit Poddar (@harshitpoddar09) February 13, 2022
THIS IS FOR SURE!
Liam livingstone will never forget this auction 😂— Ricko (@rick2886) February 13, 2022
LOL!
Liam livingstone can buy #PSL7 #IPLMegaAuction2022— Rutu D (@rutuderek) February 13, 2022
PBKS!
Liam livingstone set to join PBKS for 11.5 cr., WOW!#IPLAuction— Saurav Yadav (@Sauravonpoint) February 13, 2022
GOOD AND USEFUL!
A Very Good And Useful Buy, Liam Livingstone Sold To Punjab Kings For 11.50 CR.— Devanshu Maheshwari (@tweets_devanshu) February 13, 2022
They didn't Take Aiden Markram, But Taken Up A Slightly Better T20 player then him.
Mayank, Shikhar, Bairtow, Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, A solid Batting Line Up#IPLAuction #PunjabKings
THAT'S THE TWEET!
Liam livingstone— VenomX3 (@B171103) February 13, 2022
That's it thats the tweet #IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022
WOWW!
Liam Livingstone has got what he deserves given his ability to bat and bowl .....11.50 cr and goes to Punjab #IPLAuction— Ganesh sobanapuram (@imGANESH25) February 13, 2022
TOP 6!
Mayank, Shikhar Dhawan, Johnny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan in the Top 6 or 7 in PBKS team.— Sahil Vaddoriya (@sonofvaddoriya) February 13, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.