    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Jofra Archer gets picked for Rs 8 Crore by Mumbai Indians

    Jofra Archer will bowl for Mumbai Indians from the upcoming season

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:01 PM

    England pacer Jofra Archer was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 Crore in the ongoing mega auction in Bangalore in spite of him being unavailable for the upcoming season. Archer has picked 46 wickets from 35 IPL matches with an bowling average of 21.32 and an impressive economy of 7.13.

    IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair from this season and the mega auction ahead of the season has started in Bangalore. The first day of the auction is already over and the proceedings are in their final stages. There were some surprises in the auction as some players got huge amounts unexpectedly while some big names were left unsold. 

    In the accelerated auction on day 2 , Jofra Archer was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 Crore. MI paid the amount in spite of knowing that the England pacer will be unavailable for the upcoming season but will be available in future editions. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the move

