IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Jofra Archer gets picked for Rs 8 Crore by Mumbai Indians

England pacer Jofra Archer was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 Crore in the ongoing mega auction in Bangalore in spite of him being unavailable for the upcoming season. Archer has picked 46 wickets from 35 IPL matches with an bowling average of 21.32 and an impressive economy of 7.13.
IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair from this season and the mega auction ahead of the season has started in Bangalore. The first day of the auction is already over and the proceedings are in their final stages. There were some surprises in the auction as some players got huge amounts unexpectedly while some big names were left unsold.
In the accelerated auction on day 2 , Jofra Archer was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 Crore. MI paid the amount in spite of knowing that the England pacer will be unavailable for the upcoming season but will be available in future editions.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the move
Mi buys Jofra Archer for 8 crore— cric updates (@cricupdates__) February 13, 2022
This bowling duo
Boom + Archer =🔥🔥🔥💯
💙💙#Jofraarcher #bumrah #Jofra #IPLMegaAuction #CricketTwitter #Auction
Masterstroke by @mipaltan— 𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐓 (@prashant_s1d) February 13, 2022
Bringing in #Jofra
Boom-Archer next season 🔥🔥🔥🔥
If #MI buys #Jofra Archer, which they can, given their wallet strength now, it would be one of the deadliest pace attack in #IPL2022 #Archer #IPLAuction2022 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/itGhkeooQA— Biplav mehta 🇮🇳 (@biplav_mehta) February 13, 2022
Jaspirit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in one team.👌#Jofra #Bumrah #IPLMegaAuction2022— OJAS NIRULA (@ONirula) February 13, 2022
8 crore for jofra is not a steal it's a heist #jofra— Abdul Wahid Aadil (@wahid_aadil) February 13, 2022
