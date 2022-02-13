 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as three India players from Under 19 World Cup winning team gets picked in auction

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Dayal, Bawa and Hangrekar were picked in the mega auction of the IPL

    Twitter

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as three India players from Under 19 World Cup winning team gets picked in auction

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:36 PM

    Three Indian Under 19 players who were members of the recently concluded World Cup winning team got picked for a price of more than Rs 1 crore. Yash Dayal was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 Crore, Raj Angad Bawa by Punjab for Rs 2 Crore and Rajvardhan Hangrekar by CSK for Rs 1.5 Crore.

    The mega auction for the IPL 2022 has commenced and the teams have bought several picks in the auction so far. The teams are building their teams to win the title for the upcoming season. Players of the Indian team who recently won the Under 19 World Cup have also got good deals in the auction. 

    Yash Dayal was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 Crore and the left-arm seamer will ply his trade for the franchise in the next season. Raj Angar Bawa was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 Crore while Chennai Super kings paid Rs 1.5 Crore to acquire the services of Rajvardhan Hangrekar. 

    BEST BUY!

    WELL, EXCITING!

    NEXT GENERATION!

    SOLID!

    GOOD!

    WINNER!

    CRAZE!

    YAHOO!

    ANOTHER GOOD ONE!

    INDEED!

    HAPPY!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down