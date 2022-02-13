IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as three India players from Under 19 World Cup winning team gets picked in auction

Today at 4:36 PM
Three Indian Under 19 players who were members of the recently concluded World Cup winning team got picked for a price of more than Rs 1 crore. Yash Dayal was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 Crore, Raj Angad Bawa by Punjab for Rs 2 Crore and Rajvardhan Hangrekar by CSK for Rs 1.5 Crore.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 has commenced and the teams have bought several picks in the auction so far. The teams are building their teams to win the title for the upcoming season. Players of the Indian team who recently won the Under 19 World Cup have also got good deals in the auction.
Yash Dayal was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 Crore and the left-arm seamer will ply his trade for the franchise in the next season. Raj Angar Bawa was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 Crore while Chennai Super kings paid Rs 1.5 Crore to acquire the services of Rajvardhan Hangrekar.
BEST BUY!
Is hangrekar is best buy of csk in these 2 days ..— cric yuvi (@cricyuvi) February 13, 2022
Big w for this ❤️❤️🙏
WELL, EXCITING!
All these Yash Dhull, Yash Dayal, Raj Bawa.... and KKR went for Anukul Roy and Rinku Singh!— Nishat Ahmed (@Nishat7Ahmed) February 13, 2022
NEXT GENERATION!
Uncapped pacers next.— Nirmal K🇮🇳 (@nirmal_indian) February 13, 2022
🔸Vasu Vats - UNSOLD
🔸Yash Thakur - UNSOLD
🔸Arzan Nagwaswalla -UNSOLD
🔸Yash Dayal - Gujarat Titans for ₹3.2 Crore
🔸Simarjeet Singh - Chennai Super Kings for ₹20 Lakh
🔸Mujtaba Yousaf - UNSOLD
🔸Kuldeep Sen - UNSOLD
🔸Akash Singh - UNSOLD#IPLAuction
SOLID!
Solid, yash dhull ko chance milega in middle order..— Ex Black Tiger FanBoy (@addi_salman1) February 13, 2022
GOOD!
IPL 2022 Auction: Raj Bawa acquired by PBKS, U-19 WC winning captain Yash Dhull picked by DC#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/vNQdHqXTp5— Ai News (@OfficialAiNews) February 13, 2022
WINNER!
God wants hangrekar to score the winning run it seems 🥵👍— anishreddy (@anishrdy2411) February 5, 2022
CRAZE!
U19 WC 2022 winning Captain Yash Dhull sold to DC for ₹50L— 𝘾𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏 𝘾𝙍𝘼𝙕𝙔 𝘼𝘿𝙄𝙏𝙔𝘼 🏏😷🙏🏻 (@imAditya168_) February 13, 2022
U19 WC 2022 POTM Raj Bawa sold to PBKS for ₹2 Crs
All rounder R Hangargekar sold to CSK for ₹1.5 Crs
"Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi" (where talent meets opportunity) - IPL justifying its tagline. #IPLAuction
YAHOO!
Hangrekar we have 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩— Ravi Bhai Daruwala (@RaviBhai2705) February 13, 2022
ANOTHER GOOD ONE!
Another Good one from Punjab— Devanshu Maheshwari (@tweets_devanshu) February 13, 2022
Raj Bawa Sold out To Punjab At 2CR, CSK Buys Rajvardhan Hangrekar at 1.5 CR#IPLAuction#TATAIPLAuction #IPL2022 #IPLMegaAuction
INDEED!
Yash Dayal left arm pacer .— Sai (@akakrcb6) February 13, 2022
HAPPY!
Happy to see Yash Dayal going to Gujarat instead of RCB. Good if he can get regular playing time. Can't say he will get that in RCB.— Kaushik (@_CricKaushik_) February 13, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.