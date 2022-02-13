 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Charu Sharma steers mega auction after a unforeseen crisis on day 1

    Charu Sharma conducted the IPL auction after Hugh Edmeades was unable to continue due to health conditions

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:25 PM

    Charu Sharma stepped in and conducted the IPL auction smoothly after the IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed resulting in the proceedings being halted on Saturday. Sharma conducted the auction very brilliantly and several fans praised him on social media for the way he conducted it.

    The mega auction for the IPL 2022 commenced on February 12 in Bangalore and several teams are looking to build their teams for the upcoming season. The teams will look to build their squads looking at the future through this auction. However, an unforeseen crisis stopped the proceedings on day 1 of the mega auction. The auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed to the ground and the auction was stopped in the second session of the day. 

    The auctioneer is now fine but Charu Sharma stepped in to handle the crisis and conducted the mega auction for the rest of the day. He conducted the auction very smoothly even after being briefed at the last minute. The fans praised him for his work taking on Twitter. Here is how Twitter reacted to the way he conducted his task. 

