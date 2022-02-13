IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Charu Sharma steers mega auction after a unforeseen crisis on day 1

Today at 12:25 PM
Charu Sharma stepped in and conducted the IPL auction smoothly after the IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed resulting in the proceedings being halted on Saturday. Sharma conducted the auction very brilliantly and several fans praised him on social media for the way he conducted it.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 commenced on February 12 in Bangalore and several teams are looking to build their teams for the upcoming season. The teams will look to build their squads looking at the future through this auction. However, an unforeseen crisis stopped the proceedings on day 1 of the mega auction. The auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed to the ground and the auction was stopped in the second session of the day.
The auctioneer is now fine but Charu Sharma stepped in to handle the crisis and conducted the mega auction for the rest of the day. He conducted the auction very smoothly even after being briefed at the last minute. The fans praised him for his work taking on Twitter. Here is how Twitter reacted to the way he conducted his task.
CHARU!
I have known Charu Sharma as a diver, looking to promote swimming and, in recent years, kabaddi. Countless interactions at cricket matches. He was a revelation today at the IPL auction. Superb job my friend. You have won thousands of admirers @Charuonsports— Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) February 12, 2022
PLAYER OF THE DAY!
Player of the day : Charu Sharma. Thank you.— Sundar Raman (@ramansundar) February 12, 2022
SHOUT OUT!
Shout out to Charu Sharma. Not easy at a moment's notice.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 12, 2022
Loving the subtle jokes.
WOW!
We want CHARU SHARMA in commentary box @StarSportsIndia #IPLAuction— Yum (@upsehooon) February 13, 2022
PLEASURE!
Charu Sharma! Oh man, what a pleasure to hear him 🤩— Vinit (@VKGothi) February 13, 2022
How perfect and crystal clear he is with his delivery of speech. #TATAIPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022
INCREDIBLE!
Charu Sharma is an incredibly well spoken man.— GR (@MambalmMourinho) February 13, 2022
GOOD!
Good god it's so good to hear Charu Sharma again. The gravitas! #IPLMegaAuction2022— Nitish Parab (@nitish08) February 13, 2022
YES!
Today also Charu Sharma auctioneer 😯😯😯— 𝐀𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡 🍥 (@AakarshTweets) February 13, 2022
He did well yesterday.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.