IPL 2022 | We have three great leaders in form of Maxwell, Virat and Faf du Plessis, says Mike Hesson

RCB snapped up Faf du Plessis for Rs 7 Crore from the marquee set of players. With Virat Kohli stepping down from the team’s leadership, the franchise have two more options in the form of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis who can both captain the side. RCB Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson is of the opinion that the team have three great leaders in the form of Kohli, Maxwell and Du Plessis. He further added that the think tank will take the decision regarding captaincy after the auction.