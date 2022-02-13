IPL 2022 | We have three great leaders in form of Maxwell, Virat and Faf du Plessis, says Mike Hesson

Today at 12:14 PM
Director of Cricket Operations at RCB, Mike Hesson has said that they now have three great leaders in form of Virat Kohli, Glen Maxwell and Faf du Plessis after the team bought him for Rs 7 Crore. RCB also snapped up services of Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga on Saturday.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 commenced on February 12 and the first day of the auction concluded in Bangalore. All the franchises that bought some players in the auction will look forward to strengthening their squad and fill the remaining slots in the team on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been one of the busiest franchises on the first day of mega auction.
RCB snapped up Faf du Plessis for Rs 7 Crore from the marquee set of players. With Virat Kohli stepping down from the team’s leadership, the franchise have two more options in the form of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis who can both captain the side. RCB Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson is of the opinion that the team have three great leaders in the form of Kohli, Maxwell and Du Plessis. He further added that the think tank will take the decision regarding captaincy after the auction.
"We have not had that discussion yet. We have three great leaders now in the form of Maxwell, Virat, and Faf du Plessis. We are really happy with those three leaders, we also have Josh Hazlewood as a leader from a bowling point of view. So we are happy with the group, we will make a decision regarding captaincy after the auction," said Hesson during a virtual press conference on Saturday.
Apart from Du Plessis, RCB have also picked Josh Hazlewood (7.75 Crore) and Dinesh Karthik (5.5 Crore) The team also picked up Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 10.75 Crore. They have also added Shahbaz Ahmed and Akash Deep in the team.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.