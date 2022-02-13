IPL 2022 | Can’t wait to reunite with Mumbai Indians, says Ishan Kishan after getting picked for Rs 15.25 Crore

Today at 2:21 PM
Indian Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has said that he can’t wait to reunite with Mumbai Indians after franchise bought him for Rs 15.25 Crore making him most expensive player in auction so far. Kishan played for Mumbai last season as well scoring 241 runs from 10 fixtures including two half-centuries.
The first day of the mega auction of the IPL 2021 was concluded on February 12 in Bangalore and the second day of the auction is going on currently. There were several surprises in the auction as franchises paid heavy price for some unexpected players while some big stars went unsold. Mumbai Indians have been a champion team in the tournament and seem to be playing a waiting game to pick their players.
In their first pick on day 1, Mumbai Indians bought Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 Crore making him the most expensive player in the auction so far. The franchise have also roped in Dewald Brevis ( 3 Crore), Basil Thampi ( 0.30 Crore) and Murugan Ashwin ( 1.60 Crore). Reflecting on his inclusion in the team, Ishan Kishan said that he is excited for his reunion with the franchise as he played for them last season as well.
"I am coming home to aamchi Mumbai. Paltan, I have missed you and I can't wait to reunite. We have made so many memories together but our story is just getting started. Thank you to the owners and management for having faith in me and see you all soon," he said in a video posted on Twitter by MI.
"Our story is just getting started." - Ishan Kishan 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 12, 2022
We agree, 100% 😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #IPLAuction @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/yvL8fnnEgN
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.