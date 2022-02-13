IPL 2022 | Kuldeep Yadav was not handled well in last few season, opines Parth Jindal

Today at 3:56 PM
Owner of the Delhi Capitals , Parth Jindal has opined that Kuldeep Yadav was not handled well in last few seasons by his franchise after they acquired his services for Rs 2 Crore in the ongoing mega auction for the upcoming season. Kuldeep has picked 40 wickets from 45 IPL fixtures so far.
The day 2 of the mega auction for the upcoming season of the IPL is going on currently and the teams are building their core for the upcoming season. Delhi Capitals have performed pretty well in the auction so far. They acquired the services of Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav on the first day of the auction for Rs 2 Crore. There was an intense bidding war for the spinner but Delhi was successful in getting him at the end.
Kuldeep had been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2014 and 2021 but his performance dipped since the 2018 season. He played only 9 matches in 2019 and five in the next edition. He missed the last season due to injury.
Reflecting on Kuldepp’s inclusion in the squad, team owner Parth Jindal said that he was not handled well in the previous seasons.
“I don't think he has been handled well in IPL in last few seasons. He is a player who rides on confidence. In the environment we have created at DC, with Ricky and Rishabh, this is really what we want to give him. He has a lot to prove and the fire in the belly is there. We are very keen to see what he does come March end,” Jindal said on Auction Alert with Boria.
“When we looked at the value names, one of the names that stuck with us was Kuldeep Yadav. Yesterday, when Kuldeep played for India against WI, I was holding myself I hope Kuldeep doesn't do a wonderful job, because then his price will go crazy.”
