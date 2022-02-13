IPL 2022 | Don’t worry I am inside the crease, says Jos Buttler after RR buy Ravichandran Ashwin at mega auction

The squad-building by the franchises for the upcoming season of the IPL has started with the mega auction in Bangalore on Saturday, The teams will now look forward to make a strong squad for the future editions and fill the remaining slot on the final day of the mega auctions. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to improve their performance with a quality side as their performance in the last couple of season was not satisfactory.

RR have retained Buttler ahead of the auction and they have also added Ravichandran Ashwin to the squad on Saturday. The franchise bought Ashwin for Rs 5 Crore. Buttler welcomed Ashwin and reminded him of a mankading incident between both of them which had sparked a ‘spirit of cricket debate.

"Hey Ash, Jos here. Don't worry I am inside the crease, cannot wait to see you in pink for the Royals. Look forward to sharing the dressing room with you." Buttler said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

“Hello everyone, I got picked by Rajasthan Royals earlier today. I'm extremely delighted that they picked me. They tried hard to get me in the last auction in 2018 but it's come through finally. I've got a great rapport with all of them. Shared a wonderful rapport with Sanju as well so looking forward to giving my complete best for the franchise and hopefully do some special things over the course of the next three years,” he said.