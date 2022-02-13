IPL 2022 | Could not have asked for a better auction than this, says Deepak Chahar

India pacer Deepak Chahar has said that he couldn’t have asked for a better auction than the ongoing one as he was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 Crore on day 1 in Bangalore. Chahar also added that he knew that CSK would pick him in the squad for the upcoming season through mega auction.

The mega auction for the upcoming season of the IPL is going on in Bangalore and the teams are looking forward to building title winning teams. Chennai Super Kings performed well in the auction. They bought back many of their players from the last season but also added the likes of youngsters like Rajwardhan Hangrekar to their team.

The franchise bought Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 Crore and he became their most expensive pick in the auction. Reflecting on team breaking bank for him, Chahar said that he couldn’t have asked for a better auction.

"I am really happy to be back in Chennai Super Kings. I don't think there will be any difference. When I go back, I will be seeing the same faces over the last 4 years, maybe over the last 6 years because I was with the Pune side and half the players were there. I could not have asked for a better auction than this," Chahar told Star Sports on Sunday.

"I have never spoken about all this to Mahi bhai or the CSK management (about retentions). They just assured me that in 2018, I met Kasi sir and Srinivasan sir and they told me that I was going to play for Yellow always.”

"I took his word that day and after that, I have never spoken about retention or anything. Before the auction also, I didn't speak anything. I knew that CSK would pick me.”

Chahar has been a impact bowler for CSK especially during the powerplay overs. He has scalped 59 wickets in 63 matches since 2018 at CSK. The right-arm pacer is currently traveling with the Indian team for a T20I series against West Indies. He revealed that he wanted the price to not cross the Rs 14 Crore mark as CSK might pull out of bidding war.

"We were travelling from Ahmedabad and Kolkata. We were watching the auction on the phone, the whole team was watching it. Everyone was asking "kitna hogaya?,” he revealed.

“When I reached till Rs 14 crore, I was thinking 'I should not go for more than this' because if CSK pulled out after that, I would have been very sad. I wanted to play for CSK because I can't imagine myself playing for any other colour.at one time, I thought it was too much. As a CSK player, I also want the team to build a good team and we can buy some other players.”