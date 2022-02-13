AUS vs SL | WATCH: Steve Smith produces a brilliant piece of fielding in the deep

Today at 7:43 PM
Steve Smith produced a brilliant effort near ropes while fielding at deep mid-wicket but failed to save the six and hurt himself in the process. M Theekshana lofted the ball to clear the fence in the mid-wicket region on a delivery by Marcus Stoinis and Smith displayed a stunning effort at boundary.
Australia won the second T20I of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka in a blockbuster game as it went to the wire. Australia batted first scoring 164/6 on the scoreboard and Josh Inglis was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 48 runs. Sri Lanka scored the same amount of runs while chasing the target taking the contest in the super over. Australia chased the 6 runs in the super over easily and won the contest.
However, Steve Smith produced a blockbuster moment in the blockbuster game as he displayed a brilliant fielding effort at boundary. M Theekshana was facing Marcus Stoinis and he lofted the ball in the air to clear the boundary in the mid-wicket region. Steve Smith dived in the air to pull the ball back inside the fence but the ball just touched the ropes. Smith hurt himself in the process as he landed badly.
That was a marvelous effort from Steven Smith. Hats off to the commitment! He suffered a concussion and expected to be fine in a week. pic.twitter.com/rG5xhtQ9gP— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 13, 2022
