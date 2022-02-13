AUS vs SL | WATCH: Steve Smith produces a brilliant piece of fielding in the deep

Australia won the second T20I of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka in a blockbuster game as it went to the wire. Australia batted first scoring 164/6 on the scoreboard and Josh Inglis was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 48 runs. Sri Lanka scored the same amount of runs while chasing the target taking the contest in the super over. Australia chased the 6 runs in the super over easily and won the contest.