IPL 2022 | Virender Sehwag shares a cheeky take on Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda bought by Lucknow Super Giants

Today at 6:53 PM
Virender Sehwag shared a cheeky comment taking to social media after Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda were picked by the new team Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing mega auction. He tweeted that that both the players were divided by Baroda but are united by Lucknow Super Giants for upcoming season.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 has commenced with two new participants namely Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Lucknow has done well in the auction so far signing several players. Lucknow brought both Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the auction. Both of them had a clash in the past.
Hooda had a poor last season at Baroda and was suspended after he left team’s bio-bubble ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament following differences with team captain Krunal Pandya. Hooda had claimed that he was being bullied by Kunal and that is the reason he left the team.
Lucknow Super Giants have brought Deepak Hooda for Rs 5.75 Crores and Krunal Pandya for Rs 8.25 Crores. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took a cheeky dig on the reunion of both the players on Twitter.
Hooda and Krunal would be a good pair. Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow #IPLAuction— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2022
Lucknow has also roped in Jason Holder (8.75 Cr), Quinton de Kock (wk) (6.75 Cr), Manish Pandey (4.60 Cr) and Mark Wood (7.5 Cr).
