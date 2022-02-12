IPL 2022 | Have two solid options for captaincy between Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer, says KKR CEO Venky Mysore

Today at 2:15 PM
KKR CEO Venky Mysore has said that the team have two solid captaincy options between Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer as the team picked both of them in the first session of the mega auction on Saturday. KKR bought Cummins for RS 7.25 Crore and Iyer for 12.25 Crore in the ongoing IPL mega auction.
IPL 2022 will be an exciting edition for the teams as it will feature ten teams with addition of two new franchises Lucknow and Gujarat. The mega auction for the season is going on and will be held for two days in Bangalore. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been one of the quality teams in the league and will look to win the title with applying the appropriate strategy for the auction and build a title winning side.
KKR bought Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins in the first session on Saturday from the marquee set of players. They brought Iyer for Rs 7.25 Crore and Iyer for Rs 12.25 Crore. Reflecting on the first session of the mega auction, team CEO Venky Mysore has said that both their picks are good captaincy options and the decision will be taken by the the team management.
"That is the decision the coach and think-tank will take. We need to digest the activities of the auction. Between Cummins and Shreyas, you have two solid options for captaincy,” Mysore said to ANI during a virtual press conference.
He also expressed his joy about the way first session unfolded for the team.
"First of all, delighted with how the first session went for us. To get back Pat Cummins at that price, actually, we thought he would go at a higher price so we are delighted with that. Obviously, Shreyas is a quality Indian batter, so that's fantastic and we are very excited,” he stated.
Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive player in the auction so far with Rs 12.25 Crore followed by Harshal Patel who was brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 Crores.
