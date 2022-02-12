IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Suresh Raina goes unsold in the mega auction

Today at 3:46 PM
In a surprising move during the mega auction of the upcoming IPL season no franchise bidded for Suresh Raina in the second session on Saturday. Raina has scored 5528 runs in 205 IPL fixtures with an average of 32.59 with a single century and 39 half-centuries playing a crucial role for the team.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 commenced on Saturday and will be held for two days in Bangalore. The auction has halted due to an unfortunate incident when the auctioneer collapsed on the ground but several players have been brought so far. Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive player so far in the auction as Kolkata Knight Riders bid Rs 12.25 Crore to get his services.
David Miller was the first player to go unsold in the auction. However, Suresh Raina has also got no bidder and he was unsold in the auction. Raina has scored 5528 runs in 205 IPL matches and is the fourth highest run-scorer in tournament’s history.
All of us right now!
Suresh Raina unsold. pic.twitter.com/5Y5PfJAvoy— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) February 12, 2022
Harsha has his say!
Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2022
Can’t believe this shit Suresh Raina unsold 🤯🤯😳😳 #SureshRaina 😔— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 12, 2022
LOL!
Le Manish Pandey to Suresh Raina and Steve Smith rn -#IPL2022Auction #IPLMegaAuction2022 #IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction #LucknowSuperGiants #Raina #SureshRaina #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/XAtnGUQuEN— Maddy (@EvilRashford) February 12, 2022
End of Mr. IPL?
Literally 💛🥺#IPL2022Auction #SureshRaina #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/1qFAQd2PWl— Prabhakar (@itz_Prabhaa) February 12, 2022
Absolute Shocker!
Everyone seeing Suresh Raina goes unsold. #IPL2022Auction— Nikhil Jatte (@real_is_unreall) February 12, 2022
#IPL2022Auction pic.twitter.com/NMpzMs8cxd
He will always be a legend!
Suresh Raina Unsold 💔#IPLMegaAuction2022#IPL2022Auction#SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/LJar75v51S— NEERAJ PANCHAL 🇮🇳 (@neeraj_panchal2) February 12, 2022
Suresh Raina getting unsold still the biggest heart break of the day.— rohit fan acc (@The_Sleigher) February 12, 2022
:(
Mr IPL SURESH RAINA goes UNSOLD. 😭 pic.twitter.com/llJlRFjKVY— 𝑽𝑰𝑪𝑲𝒀 (@psychic_empath_) February 12, 2022
Suresh Raina went unsold because his price was too high. Rs. 2 crores plus cost of balcony room. #IPLAuction— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 12, 2022
No bids at all.
Mr. IPL Suresh Raina is unsold— Pratibha Singh 🍁 (@pra_tibha) February 12, 2022
Raina to CSK Management: pic.twitter.com/iHvJD5kkqW
What was the biggest shocker for you?
Was the shock faint for Hasaranga 10CR or Suresh Raina going unsold?— Karan Bhandari (@KaranBhandari98) February 12, 2022
Quick update : He is fine and with the medics team!#IPLMegaAuction2022 #IPLAuction #CSK #Raina #IPL2022Auction pic.twitter.com/nNTswPqg1L
NNNN
