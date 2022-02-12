 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Suresh Raina goes unsold in the mega auction

    Suresh Raina has been the fourth highest run-scorer in IPL history

    Getty Images

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:46 PM

    In a surprising move during the mega auction of the upcoming IPL season no franchise bidded for Suresh Raina in the second session on Saturday. Raina has scored 5528 runs in 205 IPL fixtures with an average of 32.59 with a single century and 39 half-centuries playing a crucial role for the team.

    The mega auction for the IPL 2022 commenced on Saturday and will be held for two days in Bangalore. The auction has halted due to an unfortunate incident when the auctioneer collapsed on the ground but several players have been brought so far. Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive player so far in the auction as Kolkata Knight Riders bid Rs 12.25 Crore to get his services. 

    David Miller was the first player to go unsold in the auction. However, Suresh Raina has also got no bidder and he was unsold in the auction. Raina has scored 5528 runs in 205 IPL matches and is the fourth highest run-scorer in tournament’s history. 

    All of us right now!

    Harsha has his say!

    😵

    LOL!

    End of Mr. IPL?

    Absolute Shocker!

    He will always be a legend!

    :(

    😅😅😅

    No bids at all.

    What was the biggest shocker for you?

