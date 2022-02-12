IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler to play for Rajasthan Royals

For Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin was their first buy of the day for Rs 5 Crores. With his inclusion in the squad, the fans will see him and Jos Buttler playing in the same team after clashing in 2019 over a ‘Mankad’ dismissal. Buttler had scored a fifty in a fixture against Punjab in 2019 and he stepped out of the crease at the non-striker’s end while Ashwin was bowling. The off-spinner mankaded him to sent back to pavilion.