    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler to play for Rajasthan Royals

    Ravichandran Ashwin mankaded Buttler in a IPL fixture in 2019

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:10 PM

    Rajasthan Royals bought Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 5 Crore and he will play along with Jos Buttler after the duo clashed in the 2019 season over a ‘Mankad’ dismissal in a fixture between Punjab and Rajasthan. The mega auction for IPL 2022 is happening on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore.

    The mega auction for IPL 2022 has commenced and it will be held for two days in Bangalore. Franchises have picked several players so far in the auction and are looking forward to build the core for their teams. Ishan Kishan has been the most expensive pick so far with Mumbai Indians paying Rs 15.25 crore for his services. 

    For Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin was their first buy of the day for Rs 5 Crores. With his inclusion in the squad, the fans will see him and Jos Buttler playing in the same team after clashing in 2019 over a ‘Mankad’ dismissal. Buttler had scored a fifty in a fixture against Punjab in 2019 and he stepped out of the crease at the non-striker’s end while Ashwin was bowling. The  off-spinner mankaded him to sent back to pavilion. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the move. 

