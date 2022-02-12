IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler to play for Rajasthan Royals

Today at 6:10 PM
Rajasthan Royals bought Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 5 Crore and he will play along with Jos Buttler after the duo clashed in the 2019 season over a ‘Mankad’ dismissal in a fixture between Punjab and Rajasthan. The mega auction for IPL 2022 is happening on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore.
The mega auction for IPL 2022 has commenced and it will be held for two days in Bangalore. Franchises have picked several players so far in the auction and are looking forward to build the core for their teams. Ishan Kishan has been the most expensive pick so far with Mumbai Indians paying Rs 15.25 crore for his services.
For Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin was their first buy of the day for Rs 5 Crores. With his inclusion in the squad, the fans will see him and Jos Buttler playing in the same team after clashing in 2019 over a ‘Mankad’ dismissal. Buttler had scored a fifty in a fixture against Punjab in 2019 and he stepped out of the crease at the non-striker’s end while Ashwin was bowling. The off-spinner mankaded him to sent back to pavilion.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the move.
ASHWIN IN RR!
R Ashwin to play for RR along with Jos Buttler in the same team. #IPLAuction— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 12, 2022
BUTTLER AND ASHWIN!
Jos Buttler and #RR to Ravichandran Ashwin :— Manish Waghela (@manishnwaghela) February 12, 2022
#IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/tVCjVrTQBH
HAHA!
Deepak Hooda & Krunal Pandya in Lucknow.— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) February 12, 2022
Jos Buttler & R Ashwin in RR.
This summer, you’ll get to watch IPL & Bigg Boss at the same time on TV 📺 #IPL2022MegaAuction
LOL!
I see what Rajasthan done there 😂 rr batters don't need to fear this pic.twitter.com/jZwgRcQwhW— ഗോപാലകൃഷ്ണൻ (@crazygopalaan) February 12, 2022
KING STUFF!
Ashwin to successfully execute a Mankad for RR and emerge with a gigantic W. That will be King stuff. Some guys learn the hard way.— absy (@absycric) February 12, 2022
ROFL!
Happiest person on earth @josbuttler @ashwinravi99 to RR— UMA?R (@longliveumair) February 12, 2022
no more Mankad #IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/i3BqDwcelX
RR!
Ashwin goes to RR.😅#IPL2022Auction pic.twitter.com/W9PLYDbcJr— Crickestic (@CRICKESTlC) February 12, 2022
WOW!
Lol!— Pratyush Mahapatra (@Pratyush__27) February 12, 2022
R Ashwin goes to #RR
No more of this 😅😅#TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/zYtmxeMFQB
THIS IS EPIC!
R Ashwin to RR, Happiest person on earth now#IPL2022Auction pic.twitter.com/QzzhRKfzA9— Yash (@yasshhhere) February 12, 2022
