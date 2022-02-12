 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings gets Shahrukh Khan for Rs 9 Crore

    Shahrukh Khan was picked by Punjab Kings in the mega auction for IPL 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:21 PM

    Punjab Kings roped in Shahrukh Khan for Rs 9 Crore in the mega auction for the upcoming season of the IPL and he might play role of finisher for the team. He is known to play big hits and had scored 153 runs for Punjab last season with an strike rate of 134.21 playing a crucial role for franchise.

    The mega auction for IPL 2022 has been foiled pretty well for the Punjab Kings so far. In the last session of the day on Saturday they picked Shahrukh Khan for Rs 9 Crore. Shahrukh is known for his ability to play aggressive and finish the innings for his team in domestic circuit. 

    Shahrukh was part of the Punjab Kings last year as well and had scored 153 runs in the season. He played an important part foth franchise helping them to put decent totals coming to bat lower down the order during a few batting collapses. 

    He was also in terrific form this season in the domestic circuit as he made vital contributions for Tamil Nadu. He had scored 101 runs with an impressive strike rate of 157.81. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the move. 

