IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings gets Shahrukh Khan for Rs 9 Crore

Today at 8:21 PM
Punjab Kings roped in Shahrukh Khan for Rs 9 Crore in the mega auction for the upcoming season of the IPL and he might play role of finisher for the team. He is known to play big hits and had scored 153 runs for Punjab last season with an strike rate of 134.21 playing a crucial role for franchise.
The mega auction for IPL 2022 has been foiled pretty well for the Punjab Kings so far. In the last session of the day on Saturday they picked Shahrukh Khan for Rs 9 Crore. Shahrukh is known for his ability to play aggressive and finish the innings for his team in domestic circuit.
Shahrukh was part of the Punjab Kings last year as well and had scored 153 runs in the season. He played an important part foth franchise helping them to put decent totals coming to bat lower down the order during a few batting collapses.
He was also in terrific form this season in the domestic circuit as he made vital contributions for Tamil Nadu. He had scored 101 runs with an impressive strike rate of 157.81.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the move.
SHAHRUKH KHAN!
India's uncapped cricketer Shahrukh Khan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9 Cr— Newspaper😷 (@iamnikhilchauhn) February 12, 2022
COOL!
Shahrukh Khan (Nam to suna hi hoga) sold to @PunjabKingsIPL .@shahrukh_35 (PBKS).#IPLMegaAuction2022 #IPLAuction #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/g95yPcPvIg— Khan Zahid1215 (@khanZahid1215) February 12, 2022
TALENTS!
Brevis,Shahrukh Khan and Tripathi were such exciting talents which CSK wanted to buyyy. Highly Unfortunate that they weren’t able to get even one of them.😭 #IPLAuction— Harsimrat (@IHarsimrat) February 12, 2022
PUNJAB KINGS!
RR and that too only 6.5 CR.— Hardik Shah (@hardiks68981311) February 12, 2022
SHAHRUKH KHAN GOT SOLD FOR 9 CR 😑😑
UNCAPPED!
6cr for Shivam Mavi— Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) February 12, 2022
9cr for Shahrukh Khan
6.5cr for Abhishek Sharma
Indian Premium League for uncapped players
EXPENSIVE!
Expensive purchase by Punjab! #ShahrukhKhan #IPLAuction— Harin (@Harin3885) February 12, 2022
GREAT PICK!
Shahrukh khan would have always been a great pick. Lucky punjab kings gets him. #IPLAuction— रणबंका (@Ripudaman_Sinh) February 12, 2022
CORE GROUP!
What a Core Group of PBKS - Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Johnny Bairstow, Arshdeep, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan.— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 12, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.