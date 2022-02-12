IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as CSK buy Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 Crore making him most expensive Indian bowler

Today at 7:35 PM
India pacer Deepak Chahar became the most expensive Indian bowler in the IPL history as he was bought by Chennai Super KIngs for Rs 14 Crore in the mega auction for the upcoming season. CSK have also roped in Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 has commenced in Bangalore and the teams have started building their squads for the upcoming season. The teams have a challenge of managing their budget to get the desired picks in the auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are also building their squad and most of their picks looks to be from the previous season.
CSK bought Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 Crore on Saturday making him the most expensive Indian bowler in the history of the tournament. Chahar is known for his ability to pick wickets using the swing to his strength with the new ball. The franchise have also roped in Robin Uthappa (2 Cr), Ambati Rayudu (6.75 Cr) and Dwayne Bravo (4.40 Cr).
Here is how Twitter reacted to CSK buying Deepak Chahar in the auction.
Just 14cr!
How much did Deepak Chahar cost?— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 12, 2022
CSK: pic.twitter.com/h7Y3UfZL1q
Totally!
CSK owner after buying Deepak Chahar pic.twitter.com/ahzpO76o2r— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) February 12, 2022
No comments!
Chahar dude you gotta win at least two tournament with that amount.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 12, 2022
Well deserving.
- Best Bowling Fig for India in T20I— S H E B A S (@Shebas_10) February 12, 2022
- Only Indian to Pick T20I Hat-trick
- Most Dot balls bowled in an IPL Season by Indian
Deepak Chahar Sold to CSK for 14cr 😮💙
Most Expensive CSK player ever...!#IPL2022Auction
After seeing Deepak Chahar auction I feel good with Harshal price man 😭— Sai (@akakrcb6) February 12, 2022
Old CSK is getting back!
Deepak Chahar's recent batting exploits have bolstered his auction price massively!— Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 12, 2022
CSK buy back DC for an insane 14C 🤯
The same team is back!
Uthappa
Ruturaj
Ali Bhai
Rayudu
_______
Jadeja
Dhoni
Bravo
Chahar
_______
_______#IPLAuction
Deepak Chahar becomes the most expensive buy from CSK in IPL Auction history— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 12, 2022
LOL!
Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan and Hasranga right now#IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/F8LbEGELKE— sunil the cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 12, 2022
Growth.
Csk had bought Deepak Chahar in...— SPREAD.DHONISM 🦁™ (@Spreaddhonism7) February 12, 2022
2018 : 80 Lac
2022 : 14 CR
The rise of Deepak Chahar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XXM5Lsch4Z
Sad!
Suresh Raina asking Dhoni about Deepak Chahar: pic.twitter.com/IHvgjw5b6S— Keh Ke Peheno 🆒☺️👕 (@coolfunnytshirt) February 12, 2022
Deepak chahar and ishan kishan almost 50 50 pic.twitter.com/lEbtsdbWLy— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) February 12, 2022
Ha Ha Ha!
Chahar on the way to chennai. pic.twitter.com/9rDmoP1B8n— Divyansh (@shrmajii) February 12, 2022
