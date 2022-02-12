 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as CSK buy Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 Crore making him most expensive Indian bowler

    CSK bought Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 Crore in the mega auction

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:35 PM

    India pacer Deepak Chahar became the most expensive Indian bowler in the IPL history as he was bought by Chennai Super KIngs for Rs 14 Crore in the mega auction for the upcoming season. CSK have also roped in Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

    The mega auction for the IPL 2022 has commenced in Bangalore and the teams have started building their squads for the upcoming season. The teams have a challenge of managing their budget to get the desired picks in the auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are also building their squad and most of their picks looks to be from the previous season. 

    CSK bought Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 Crore on Saturday making him the most expensive Indian bowler in the history of the tournament. Chahar is known for his ability to pick wickets using the swing to his strength with the new ball. The franchise have also roped in Robin Uthappa (2 Cr), Ambati Rayudu (6.75 Cr) and Dwayne Bravo (4.40 Cr). 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to CSK buying Deepak Chahar in the auction. 

