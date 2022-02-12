IPL 2022 | Ten players added to the names registered for the mega auction

Today at 11:19 AM
In a recent development, ten players have been added to the auction register ahead of the mega auction on Saturday taking the number of players in the list to 600. The franchises have been informed about the addition of new players in the auction but their names were not revealed to the teams.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The mega auction will be an opportunity for franchises as they will build the core of their teams for the upcoming seasons. 590 players were registered for the auction earlier which included several Indian and overseas players. There will be a tough competition to take Indian players as the teams are allowed to field 7 Indian players in the playing XI.
In a recent development, 10 new players were added to the auction register taking the total count to 600. The players added are Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil. Hardie and Morris are Australian players while the rest of the players are from India.
Information about the 10 added players was relayed to the teams in a meeting on Friday night but the names were not revealed to them. Also the players from the India u-19 teams are not eligible for the mega auction as the players should have at least one first-class match or List A game. In case they don’t have experience in the domestic circuit, the player should have turned 19 before the auction.
