IPL 2022 | Ten players added to the names registered for the mega auction

The mega auction for the IPL 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The mega auction will be an opportunity for franchises as they will build the core of their teams for the upcoming seasons. 590 players were registered for the auction earlier which included several Indian and overseas players. There will be a tough competition to take Indian players as the teams are allowed to field 7 Indian players in the playing XI.