IPL 2022 | Odean Smith has become a 4-5 crore player because all teams will run after him, opines Aakash Chopra

"Odean Smith - I feel he has become a half-a-million-dollar player. He has already become a 4-5 crore player because all teams will run after him. Overall, the skillset with which he is coming, in the IPL mega auction, he will get a lot of horns blown. He bowls, Rishabh Pant and Kohli dismissed in one over and he would have got Rahul as well, and then came to play the big shots," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.