IPL 2022 | Deepak Hooda move to the capped category after making ODI debut against West Indies

Deepak Hooda has been upgraded to the capped category after making his ODI debut against West Indies in the recently concluded three match ODI series. Hooda was earlier listed in set number 8 with base price of INR 40 Lakhs and is now moved to set number 3 with base price of INR 75 Lakhs.
The excitement for IPL 2022 is on high as the mega auction for the season is currently taking place and will be held for two days. Ten teams with the entry of two new franchise in the tournament will fight to get the players they want in their squad. In a recent development, Deepak Hooda has been upgraded to the capped category of players after making his international debut in the recent ODI series against West Indies.
Hooda was earlier listed in the set number 8 with a base price of INR 40 Lakhs. Now, he is upgraded to the capped category and will feature in set number 3 with a base price of INR 75 Lakhs comprising all-rounders. A total of 97 players up to set number 11 will be put under the hammer on Saturday. The first six sets will feature capped players while remaining five will include uncapped players.
The remaining players will be up on Sunday.
