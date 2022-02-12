IPL 2022 | David Warner is a great buy for Delhi especially if they are playing at Kotla, says Chris Morris

Today at 5:15 PM
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has said that David Warner will be a great buy for Delhi Capitals especially if they will play at Kotla after the franchise bought him for Rs 6.25 Crore. Ishan Kishan has been the most expensive player in the auction so far with MI paying Rs 15.25 Crore.
The mega auction for the IPL 2022 has commenced and the auction will be held for two days. Ishan Kishan has been the most expensive player so far in the auction with Mumbai Indians getting him for RS 15.25 Crore. Delhi Capitals has also bought some good picks in the auction. David Warner was the first pick of the day for franchise as they bought him for Rs 6.25 Crore. South Africa all-rounder Chris MOrris has opined that Warner will be a good choice by the franchise especially in the scenario they are playing in Kotla.
I think it's a great buy for Delhi if you're playing especially at the Kotla, it's going to be explosive part for bowlers to be looking for answers because when those two get going - it could be fireworks. Absolutely, I think they will complement each other beautifully well. Yeah, look, I think Dave (David Warner) playing under Ricky and with his leadership and his guidance, I think you got a caged animal. I think Dave absolutely would like to prove a lot of naysayers wrong in the IPL. There is no doubt about his cricketing ability but with what happened off the field at the SRH, I think he'd look to do well for his new franchise," said Morris on Star Sports show, Cricket Live- IPL Auction Special.
Warner might open the innings for the franchise along with Prithvi Shaw. Morris said the opening pair will do well in the season.
"I think he's going to be quite a handful to deal with because when you are playing for an Australian legend, and you are also becoming an Australian legend - you obviously want to do well for that person. He also compliments Prithvi very well because Prithvi is also another guy who plays quite aggressively, so you know if one of them are top on the day - it's going to be fireworks,” he stated.
Other players to get the value of more than Rs 10 crore in the auction so far are Shreyas Iyer, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Nicholas Pooran.
