IPL 2022 | David Warner is a great buy for Delhi especially if they are playing at Kotla, says Chris Morris

I think it's a great buy for Delhi if you're playing especially at the Kotla, it's going to be explosive part for bowlers to be looking for answers because when those two get going - it could be fireworks. Absolutely, I think they will complement each other beautifully well. Yeah, look, I think Dave (David Warner) playing under Ricky and with his leadership and his guidance, I think you got a caged animal. I think Dave absolutely would like to prove a lot of naysayers wrong in the IPL. There is no doubt about his cricketing ability but with what happened off the field at the SRH, I think he'd look to do well for his new franchise," said Morris on Star Sports show, Cricket Live- IPL Auction Special.