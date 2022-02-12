IPL 2022 | Auction halts as the auctioneer collapses on the ground

Today at 2:42 PM
Mega auction for the IPL 2022 came to a halt on Saturday as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the ground while bidding for Wanindu Hasaranga was going on and the proceedings were halted. Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive pick in the auction so far as KKR brought him for Rs 12.25 Crore.
IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair and a mega auction ahead of the season is scheduled for two days on February 12 and 13. Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive pick in the auction so far as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 Crores. Harshal Patel has been the second most expensive player so far with Rs 10.75 Crore and will play for RCB.
However, while the bidding was going on in the second session on Saturday the auctioneer Hugh Edmeades was going through a set of all-rounders. The bidding for Wanindu Hasaranga was going on when he collapsed to the ground suddenly. The auction is halted for now and a lunch break is taken officially. Edmeades suffered a low blood pressure before collapsing according to ESPNcricinfo. He was a bit shaken after falling and was given medical assistance. The auction is now set to resume at 3:30 PM IST after lunch break.
