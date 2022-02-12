IPL 2022 | Auction halts as the auctioneer collapses on the ground

However, while the bidding was going on in the second session on Saturday the auctioneer Hugh Edmeades was going through a set of all-rounders. The bidding for Wanindu Hasaranga was going on when he collapsed to the ground suddenly. The auction is halted for now and a lunch break is taken officially. Edmeades suffered a low blood pressure before collapsing according to ESPNcricinfo. He was a bit shaken after falling and was given medical assistance. The auction is now set to resume at 3:30 PM IST after lunch break.